Leeds United hilariously mock ex-Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor after 3-0 Premier League thumping

Leeds United have hilariously trolled domestic rivals Aston Villa and their former striker Gabriel Agbonlahor after Marcelo Bielsa’s men thumped the Midlands outfit 3-0 in last night’s Premier League match.

READ MORE: Brazil physio accidentally reveals what match Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will return for

Leeds were on fire all evening last night after a Patrick Bamford hattrick ensured the Whites took all three-points away from Villa Park.

Bielsa’s men now sit third in the Premier League table during their first season back in the big-time for 16-years.

Elsewhere, despite a faultless opening four fixtures, Villa who suffered their first defeat of the new 2020-21 campaign at the hands of Leeds remain in second place just behind Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive Everton.

After last night’s game, Leeds United’s social media account posted an hilarious ‘How it started. How it ended’ trend post which showed former Villa marksman Agbonlahor previously mocking Bielsa and Leeds United.

The comical post has since gone rival which shows previous remarks from Villa’s retired forward who suggested Leeds United manager Bielsa is a ‘myth’ and urged pundits to stop ‘bigging’ him up.

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/tNJtt9iiFp — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2020

Agbonlahor’s comments earlier this month has currently been seen and shared by over 60,000 football fans.

You know what they say about hindsight don’t you, Gabby? – It’s a wonderful thing.