According to the Manchester Evening News via German outlet Deichstube, Werder Bremen chief Clemens Fritz admits there’s ‘no’ concerns regarding Manchester United ace Tahith Chong’s loan spell.

Fritz instead stated that the spell is going ‘very well’ so far, despite Chong only starting one of his four appearances for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season.

Fritz, a former Germany international who now acts as the club’s head of scouring and professional football, added that neither club are ‘concerned’ over the playing time Chong will see this season.

This is the 20-year-old’s first loan spell away from United, the 20-year-old debuted for the Red Devils in 18/19 and made 16 first-team appearances before seeking more regular senior football this summer.

Here’s what Fritz had to say on the Dutchman’s loan spell so far:

“The exchange with Manchester is going very well.”

“Tahith is close to the team. Neither we nor Manchester United are concerned that he won’t get enough playing time.”

“There will be enough time for it. You can already see developmental steps in him. Steps that should lead to longer Bundesliga appearances as soon as possible.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘This man can do it all’ – Liverpool centre-back target scores emphatic goal for RB Leipzig Video: Huge save from Courtois as Lionel Messi does Sergio Ramos with lovely control and skill Mikel Arteta hints at more permanent position change for star forward to get the best out of him

It’s surprising to see that the Dutch youth international has been limited to just 81 minutes in the Bundesliga and one half’s action in the German cup.

Chong enjoyed a fantastic pre-season but hasn’t established himself as a bonafide important first-team player for Bremen just yet.

The ace has been fielded all over for the German side so far, with Chong appearing twice in his natural winger position, once in a cameo at left-back and also another very brief outing just behind the striker.