Mikel Arteta hints at more permanent position change for star forward to get the best out of him

Arsenal’s summer was spent trying to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract, but he’s struggled to find the back of the net so far this season.

A lot of that will be down to playing against tougher opposition because there will be less chances to score, but it has led to more discussion about the best way of using him in the team.

It seems logical to think playing someone through the middle will result in them getting the most goalscoring opportunities, but Mikel Arteta spoke in his press conference today about using him more from the left:

Mikel Arteta had some things to say after being questioned on what position Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should play in for Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/IseLJVj5zF — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 24, 2020

It’s likely that it will depend on the opposition and we’ll see Aubameyang used in some different positions this season, but playing on the left gives him some space to cut inside and get some shots away.

It could also be good news for Lacazette and Nketiah who could get more chances to play through the middle, so it will be interesting to see how he’s used against Leicester this weekend.