Mixed injury news for Arsenal with one star available and another being ‘assessed’ ahead of Leicester clash

Arsenal have offered an official injury update ahead of Sunday night’s important Premier League game against Leicester City.

There’s mixed news for the Gunners as midfielder Dani Ceballos is ‘available’ for tomorrow’s encounter after ‘slight ankle bruising’.

On the other hand, summer signing Willian is being ‘assessed’ ahead of the key fixture against the Foxes after ‘slight’ right calf issue.

The north London outfit also confirm that Rob Holding is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering an injury in the warm-up before last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see whether Mikel Arteta will call on Real Madrid loanee Ceballos now that marquee signing Thomas Partey has been blooded into the side.

Partey starred in Thursday night’s Europa League win against Rapid Wien, with momentum in the box-to-box midfielder’s favour he may maintain his starting berth.

The Gunners are fairly well-placed to deal with Willian’s absence if that is in fact the case come Sunday, as his spot can be taken by one of Alexandre Lacazette or Nicolas Pepe.