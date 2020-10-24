Menu

“No idea” – These Barcelona fans lay into Ronald Koeman after a home defeat to Real Madrid

Ronald Koeman went with a bold line-up today and he would’ve received a lot of praise if things went well, but they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid so of course the fans are livid with him.

The biggest talking point from the game will come from a deeply generous VAR review which gave Sergio Ramos a spot kick, but Barca paid the price for not having a proper presence up front.

Koeman decided to drop Antoine Griezmann to the bench which may be fair based on recent form, but it shows they just don’t have an alternative so letting Luis Suarez go to Atletico Madrid for free now looks like a dreadful decision.

Barca still have a very strong squad so they should be doing better than this, so it’s not quite clear if Koeman is out of his depth or if he’s still trying to figure out his best XI.

The reaction to a loss on Twitter is always very strong, but his position is starting to be questioned:

 

 

Koeman’s situation is a strange one because a new manager will usually get a lot of time, but Barca do have presidential elections coming up and the winner could decide to sack him to win the fans over if things are still going badly.

He certainly needs to improve things after a poor start.

2 Comments

  1. Sang Mendy says:
    October 24, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Koeman did deserve to be coaching Barca and he deserves to be sack

  2. Binabbasz says:
    October 24, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    koeman has made a big mistake how could we win trophies with that game.?
    you sell Suarez for free without any world class player to replace him, instead of letting Suarez go you have to sell dembele, pique, griezmann.

