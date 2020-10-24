“No idea” – These Barcelona fans lay into Ronald Koeman after a home defeat to Real Madrid

Ronald Koeman went with a bold line-up today and he would’ve received a lot of praise if things went well, but they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid so of course the fans are livid with him.

The biggest talking point from the game will come from a deeply generous VAR review which gave Sergio Ramos a spot kick, but Barca paid the price for not having a proper presence up front.

Koeman decided to drop Antoine Griezmann to the bench which may be fair based on recent form, but it shows they just don’t have an alternative so letting Luis Suarez go to Atletico Madrid for free now looks like a dreadful decision.

Barca still have a very strong squad so they should be doing better than this, so it’s not quite clear if Koeman is out of his depth or if he’s still trying to figure out his best XI.

The reaction to a loss on Twitter is always very strong, but his position is starting to be questioned:

Bartemou OUT Koeman OUT

XAV? ?N … — Barcelona Türkiye Fan (@Barcelonafctr) October 24, 2020

I hope xavi comes back to manage barcelona next season, they need him urgently. Koeman has no idea what he has or how he wants to play. Busquets is too slow and sloppy right now, he should be in the bench. Ricky Puig should take his place !!!! — christian (@chryzjoellepr) October 24, 2020

Koeman is like Valverde and Setien don’t know what he is doing and my only hope is Bartoumeu leave then we get new board — Salman Culé (@Michael44ever_) October 24, 2020

Koeman made a big out in that second half?. Fati, Dest? Neto saved our blushes. Let’s see is Koeman learns any lessons. — Kashif Williams ?? (@barcakash) October 24, 2020

Koeman trying to play mind games with Zidane with triple subs ?? — Dhruv Trivedi (@dhruv_trivedi30) October 24, 2020

Koeman is worse than setien and valverde hope it doesn’t take us another 2 years of humiliation to realise that a FT twitter nobody would have managed the match better — AKA trying (@AKAnewlolo) October 24, 2020

Koeman’s situation is a strange one because a new manager will usually get a lot of time, but Barca do have presidential elections coming up and the winner could decide to sack him to win the fans over if things are still going badly.

He certainly needs to improve things after a poor start.