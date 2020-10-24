Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Edinson Cavani ahead of important Chelsea clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken highly of new-signing Edinson Cavani ahead of his side’s important Premier League clash against domestic rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Cavani, 33, joined United on deadline day on a free deal after his contract with Paris-Saint Germain expired earlier this summer, as per TransferMarkt.

The elite striker has joined United off the back of a hugely impressive career having scored 341 goals in 556 matches in all competitions for Palmero, Napoli and most recently Paris-Saint Germain.

Despite teaming up with Solskjaer at United nearly two-weeks ago, due to COVID-19 protocols and fitness concerns, the Uruguayan forward has so far failed to feature for his new club.

However, that could all be set to change now United’s new striker has finished his COVID-19 isolation period and is back to full fitness.

Speaking to ManUtd.com ahead of tonight’s mouth-watering Premier League match-up, Solskjaer has issued a teasing statement on his new number-seven, he said: “He might be ready for the squad as well for this weekend.

“He’s been training hard and been training well. He’s very meticulous. He knows what he wants and he knows what he needs and he’s been asking for special things… he wants to tick the boxes before he feels ready for the games and that’s the sign of a top professional.

“I think he’ll be available for the weekend.”

Speaking about seeing Cavani’s goalscoring ability up close, Solskjaer went onto say: “I know he’s past 30 but he’s still fit and he’s still lean. It was just the sharpness he needed and you can see his movement is clever. He’s been around and played, and the desire and hunger to play football is great to see. He’s a proper centre forward.”

United and Chelsea are scheduled to kick-off at Old Trafford at 5.30pm UK time later today.