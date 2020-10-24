A lot has been made about a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona and how the team might look without its Argentinian talisman in situ.

Much less has been said about just how badly the Catalans have suffered by not having replaced Dani Alves.

The marauding Brazilian wing-back was a vital cog in the best Barcelona side in history, and just like when Andres Iniesta and Xavi left, Alves’ departure left a gaping hole – this time on the right side of Barca’s defence.

Shoe-horning Sergi Roberto in there was never going to be a long-term solution, and Nelson Semedo, whilst steady and reliable, was not the type of wing-back that the blaugranes needed.

In Sergino Dest, however, the club might finally have their replacement for Alves.

He was a clear man-of-the-match in his first El Clasico on Saturday, despite Barca losing 3-1 to Real Madrid and, importantly, it was his first game for the Catalans in his natural position.

Up until this point he had covered for Jordi Alba in the left-back slot.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Edouard Mendy saves Chelsea with incredible full-stretch injury time stop ‘The Fab Four is recreated’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted that Jota starts alongside usual front three Arsenal ace back in ‘full training’ after long-term injury, working towards match fitness

At 19 years of age, he has his whole career ahead of him, and on Saturday’s showing he’s sure to be one of Barca’s most important players in seasons to come.

His performance was probably the one bright spot on a disappointing afternoon for Ronald Koeman and Co.