Although he’s still sidelined from playing because of testing positive for coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo has still managed to put himself front and centre on social media.

On a day when Real Madrid won the first El Clasico of the 2020/21 season, a match that the Portuguese was always a protagonist in when he played for Los Blancos, Ronaldo was sat at home relaxing in Italy.

After the 3-1 result was confirmed, he posted a shirtless picture captioned ‘Siiiiiii’ with a muscle emoji. The message was crystal clear.