Although he’s still sidelined from playing because of testing positive for coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo has still managed to put himself front and centre on social media.
On a day when Real Madrid won the first El Clasico of the 2020/21 season, a match that the Portuguese was always a protagonist in when he played for Los Blancos, Ronaldo was sat at home relaxing in Italy.
After the 3-1 result was confirmed, he posted a shirtless picture captioned ‘Siiiiiii’ with a muscle emoji. The message was crystal clear.
Siiiiiiiiiii?? pic.twitter.com/KwWODF5e6N
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 24, 2020