Menu

Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Real Madrid’s El Clasico win in typical style

Juventus
Posted by

Although he’s still sidelined from playing because of testing positive for coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo has still managed to put himself front and centre on social media.

On a day when Real Madrid won the first El Clasico of the 2020/21 season, a match that the Portuguese was always a protagonist in when he played for Los Blancos, Ronaldo was sat at home relaxing in Italy.

After the 3-1 result was confirmed, he posted a shirtless picture captioned ‘Siiiiiii’ with a muscle emoji. The message was crystal clear.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.