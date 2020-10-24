It’s not too often that a team’s best exponents become available, and generally such a scenario only occurs if the money is right.

To that end, any thoughts that Manchester United may have had at getting Adama Traore on the cheap have taken a knock with the Daily Mail noting that Wolverhampton Wanderers want £90m for the winger in order to be tempted to part with him.

The price may not be the only worry they have when it comes to securing a deal, however.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Mail, both Man City and Liverpool are thought to be interested in acquiring the 24-year-old.

Former club, Barcelona, and Juventus also appear to be in the hunt for a player who has really come into his own at Wolves, after flattering to deceive whilst in Catalonia.

Superb at getting to the byline, accurate with his crossing ability and incredibly strong in possession, he is also £18m cheaper than the quoted price for Jadon Sancho, which could tempt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into making his move.