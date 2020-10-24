“Should really send a message” – These Barcelona fans react to shock benching of under fire star vs Real Madrid

For years we’ve been treated to Real Madrid and Barcelona having two of the best sides in the world as they face off, but there’s a feeling just now that both sides are very vulnerable.

There’s been some poor results and questionable performances from both clubs already this season, and Zidane could find himself in big trouble with a heavy defeat today.

Ronald Koeman should be safe for a while considering he’s only just taken over, and that’s reflected in his team selection today as he’s made some massive calls here:

It’s been suggested for a while that the team needs an injection of youth, but starting Dest, Fati and Pedri in this fixture is a huge shout, especially when it relegates Antoine Griezmann to the bench.

The Frenchman had been hoping to get some chances to prove himself in the number 9 role this year but that looks to be out the window already, so there’s been some interesting reaction from the fans.

It’s amazing to see from a neutral point of view, and it looks like the fans feel Koeman is sending a clear message to Griezmann and some of the senior players here:

Koeman benching Griezmann for the clasico should send a message. Step up or step out?. — Mide Ajiboye (@MideAjiboye) October 24, 2020

He talks the talk and walks the walk, clear message for the clown Griezmann. https://t.co/KdJtQAjcSa — #BartomeuDimiteYa (@nadim5khoury) October 24, 2020

Koeman is actually displaying the balls to bench Griezmann. I like the man already. Benching him for El – Classico should send a really message. — T.I.G (@IamDreal_TIG) October 24, 2020

Koeman woke up feeling dangerous tonight, man really benched Griezmann in our biggest game this season — Mihir (@postmyloann) October 24, 2020

Excited to see some new battles in El Clasico today. Vinicius vs. Dest in particular. Credit to Koeman for not merely playing the big names by dropping Roberto and Griezmann for Dest and Pedri. It’ll certainly be a huge test for those two. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) October 24, 2020

There’s still a chance that he could come on and make a difference, but you know that Griezmann’s future will be questioned after a snub like this on the biggest stage.

As for Koeman and the team selection, he’ll look like a genius if they win and there will be some questions to answer if they don’t.