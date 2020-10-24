Menu

The astonishing Man City stat which proves Pep Guardiola’s indecisiveness in recent seasons

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are currently preparing to take-on West Ham United at the London Stadium in today’s early Premier League kick-off. Ahead of this afternoon’s game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged side for the first time since October 2017.

READ MORE: (Video) Host of pundits declare admiration for Man United’s Marcus Rashford

Guardiola’s confirmed line-up is the first time he has named an unchanged side (same team against FC Porto, October 21, 2020) in the last 172 matches.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Host of pundits declare admiration for Man United’s Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Axel Tuanzebe’s chances of featuring against Chelsea
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Edinson Cavani ahead of important Chelsea clash

The stunning stat just proves how inconsistent and how indecisive manager Guardiola has been during a period of time which has seen rivals Liverpool emerge as strong contenders to claim the rights to be considered the best club side in England.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.