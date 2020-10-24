The astonishing Man City stat which proves Pep Guardiola’s indecisiveness in recent seasons

Manchester City are currently preparing to take-on West Ham United at the London Stadium in today’s early Premier League kick-off. Ahead of this afternoon’s game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged side for the first time since October 2017.

Guardiola’s confirmed line-up is the first time he has named an unchanged side (same team against FC Porto, October 21, 2020) in the last 172 matches.

The stunning stat just proves how inconsistent and how indecisive manager Guardiola has been during a period of time which has seen rivals Liverpool emerge as strong contenders to claim the rights to be considered the best club side in England.