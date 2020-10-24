Saturday night’s fixture sees Liverpool take on Sheffield United, and Jurgen Klopp has decided on a very attacking line-up as he looks for another three points.

Alisson Becker returns in goal for the Reds which will surely be welcomed after his replacement, Adrian, didn’t have the best time of it.

The hope will be that the Brazilian’s return will help shore up a leaky defence who will be missing Virgil van Dijk for the foreseeable future.

If Liverpool can keep it tight at the back against the Blades, then responsibility will turn to their front men to produce the goods.

The inclusion of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah is no surprise, however, Klopp has also handed a start to Diogo Jota.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal ace back in ‘full training’ after long-term injury, working towards match fitness Video: Pinpoint Sancho assist allows Haaland to finish with aplomb for Dortmund Premier League pair to rival Man United for highly-rated £90m target

By so doing, the German’s intent is clear, and it will take an almighty performance from Sheffield United to keep all four attackers out for 90 minutes.

Suffice to say that these Liverpool fans are hugely excited by Klopp’s selection.

Firmino, mane, salah and Jota starting together pic.twitter.com/QS69vCfXLS — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) October 24, 2020

OHHH MY GOD! WHAT A TEAM! ? — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2020

The Fab Four is recreated ??? — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 24, 2020