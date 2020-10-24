‘We’re winning with this’ – These Real Madrid fans unusually positive as El Clasico starting XI is named

Real Madrid’s starting eleven to face Barcelona in today’s El Clasico has been announced – and the hardest fanbase to please in world football are actually pretty satisfied.

Zinedine Zidane could really do with pulling a result out the bag in today’s game, having suffered back-to-back defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The defeat midweek against Shakhtar will be of particular concern to Zidane, with Real Madrid trailing 3-0 at one point in the contest, and in truth, it could have been a cricket score.

A tussle with arch-rivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp is on the agenda for Real Madrid today, and in a drastic turn of events, the Los Blancos faithful on Twitter appear pretty happy with the team that’s been named.

Here’s how Real Madrid lineup for today’s El Clasico.

It’s a rarity that fans are positive in this manner on social media, especially when their team have been up against it in recent weeks. However, here’s how these Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to voice their positivity ahead of today’s big game.

good lineup choice, best we got atm — Winicius (@WiniciusSzn) October 24, 2020

Best lineup we could’ve had — Gaurav Varia (@GauravVaria2) October 24, 2020

Good, beautiful start! — Ebunoluwa (@Lifeofvann3) October 24, 2020

We’re winning with this! — Atopa Wura?? (@Atopa_wura) October 24, 2020

THIS LINE UP IS NICE ? — Yousaf ? #SignMbappe (@ThxForEasyKill) October 24, 2020