In the first half of the game between Liverpool and Sheffield United, the visitors took the lead at Anfield thanks to what appeared to be a contentious VAR decision.

A challenge by Fabinho on the edge of the box seemed to show that the player had got the ball before the man, but after initially giving a free-kick, this was upgraded to a penalty by VAR.

It was a decision that clearly incensed the Reds, but former Premier League referee, Mark Halsey, was perfectly happy with the decision.

“This is how VAR should work,” he told CaughtOffside.

“After referee Mike Dean initially awards Sheffield United a free-kick on the edge of the area, when Fabinho fouled McBurnie, replays show McBurnie’s foot was on the line and of course the line is classed as being inside the area.

“Mike Dean didn’t have to view the monitor as the incident was factual.”

By the letter of the law, therefore, Dean was correct, however, common sense sometimes dictates that such decisions might not always be right.

If a video replay clearly shows that a player has got to the ball first, even if a follow through causes a potential foul, surely the outcome has to be in favour of the defender.

In the end, the decision didn’t matter as Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1.