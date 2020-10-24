The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson has revealed on Twitter that VAR did review the Harry Maguire and Cesar Azpilicueta incident – and decided not to take action.

It was as clear a penalty as you’re ever likely to see.

In a day and age where Premier League referees and VAR give penalties if the ball strikes your hand, regardless of whether there was intent or any possibility to move out the way, it’s a disgrace that this one wasn’t given.

Maguire had Azpilicueta in a headlock, denying the Chelsea captain of any opportunity to challenge for the header. It was missed by the matchday officials, and appeared to be missed by VAR too.

However, The Athletic’s Simon Johnson posted the below on Twitter, revealing that VAR did indeed have a look at the incident, but decided against awarding a penalty.

Regarding #CFC’s penalty claim for Maguire’s challenge on Azpilicueta in the first half – PGMOL confirm the incident was checked and VAR decided the on-field decision was correct. #surprising #MUNCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 24, 2020

That is baffling – and quite concerning.

They’ve confirmed that they have seen the replays of a clear foul in the penalty area, but not given a penalty. That sets the precedent going forward, then…