Video: Barcelona’s Neto makes brilliant save against Real Madrid to deny Karim Benzema

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s El Clasico encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Neto was called into action after Vinicius Junior played a lovely ball in behind.

Vinicius played in Toni Kroos, with the maestro holding off Clement Lenglet before slotting the ball across the box.

Karim Benzema was waiting in the middle of the area and looked destined to tuck the ball away, but Neto got down in time to parry away the striker’s shot.

Pictures from La Liga and beIN Sports.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian star, the controversial penalty that Sergio Ramos converted looks set to decide the El Clasico.