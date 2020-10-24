Video: Chelsea denied stonewall penalty vs. Man United as Harry Maguire executes perfect headlock

Chelsea were denied what appeared to be a stonewall penalty during the first-half of their tussle with Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening.

The Blues headed to Manchester for tonight’s contest on the back of a 3-3 draw with Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard could really do with a result in order to kickstart Chelsea’s season.

He will be furious watching back this incident involving captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Man United counterpart Harry Maguire in the first-half of this evening’s game.

Have a look at the video and decide for yourself. Maguire is all over Azpilicueta, with his arms around his neck. Wrestling in the area is not often given as a penalty – but surely this has to be picked up by VAR?

We thought that incidents like this missed by the matchday officials are exactly what VAR are there to pick up on. What on Earth are they doing in there?