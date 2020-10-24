Video: Chelsea loanee Victor Moses pulls off lovely skill before scoring for Spartak Moscow

In the 32nd minute of Spartak Moscow’s Russian Premier League tie against Krasnodar, Victor Moses showed his quality to extend his loan club’s lead.

Wing-backs provided the spark as Ayrton charged down the flank before drilling a low cross into the box, which was knocked over to Moses at the far post.

The English-Nigerian immediately sold the defender down the river with a clever bit of skill, turning inside, the versatile ace then tucked the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed strike.

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses is off the mark in Russia as he scores his first goal Spartak Moscow!? pic.twitter.com/QPm0PhvJ1w — REVEAL (@RevealFooty) October 24, 2020

Moses fell out of favour at Chelsea following Antonio Conte’s departure, the ace has also struggled with injury troubles over the last couple of seasons.

With Moses not part of the first-team picture, he was sent out on loan to Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last season.

Moses is still just 29 years old, there’s every chance he could get another chance in the Premier League in the future.