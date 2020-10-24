In the driving rain at Old Trafford, Man United were almost gifted the lead after a howler from Chelsea’s new keeper, Edouard Mendy.

Frank Lampard’s decision to purchase the custodian came as a result of consistently poor performances from Kepa Arrizabalaga, and so the manager is unlikely to be too happy at Mendy’s momentary loss of concentration.

With no United player anywhere near him, Mendy’s attempt to play the ball to one of his full-backs almost ended with him scoring an own goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports.