Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Mendy almost hands Man United the lead after howler

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the driving rain at Old Trafford, Man United were almost gifted the lead after a howler from Chelsea’s new keeper, Edouard Mendy.

Frank Lampard’s decision to purchase the custodian came as a result of consistently poor performances from Kepa Arrizabalaga, and so the manager is unlikely to be too happy at Mendy’s momentary loss of concentration.

With no United player anywhere near him, Mendy’s attempt to play the ball to one of his full-backs almost ended with him scoring an own goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories Edouard Mendy Frank Lampard Kepa Arrizabalaga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.