Video: ‘Clear penalty’ – Lampard unhappy with decision not to award Chelsea a spot-kick at Man United

Speaking after his Chelsea side had taken a point at Old Trafford against Manchester United, it was clear that Frank Lampard was unhappy with the officials on the day.

His ire stemmed from a decision which, had it gone their way, may well have seen the Blues take all three points.

As Cesar Azpilicueta rose to try and head the ball in the United area, Harry Maguire clearly had his arm around the Chelsea defender’s neck and was pushing down on him to stop him from reaching the ball.

VAR should’ve awarded a penalty, but they were, again, conspicuous by their absence in another big decision.

