Video: Fede Valverde scores for Real Madrid vs Barcelona after mix-up sees Busquets fail to track run

It took less than five minutes for Real Madrid to take the lead against Barcelona, with Zinedine Zidane’s side seemingly capitalising on the Catalan outfit’s defensive mix-up.

Nacho Fernandez played the ball into Karim Benzema from the right flank, the Frenchman turned and drove forward, quickly attracting Barcelona’s attention.

Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique were punished for being caught in between two minds, as neither fully committed to defending either Benzema or Fede Valverde.

The striker played a pinpoint through ball into the surging central midfielder, Valverde showed his composure as he tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Madrid strike first in the Clasico! ? A brilliant, composed finish from Fede Valverde puts Zidane's side into the lead ? pic.twitter.com/yaiLc6rErX — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ben ‘The Cycling GK’ Foster makes 95th minute error as Watford drop two points late on Arsenal boss Arteta on what Aubameyang needs to do to improve after criticism Video: Horrible scenes for Bayern Munich as Alphonso Davies suffers an awful looking injury

Who do you think will come out on top in this afternoon’s massive encounter?