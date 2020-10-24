It took a while to arrive, but Liverpool finally got back on level terms just before the break against Sheffield United.

The Blades had taken the lead from the penalty spot after a debatable VAR decision, but there was no denying the Reds’ equaliser when it came.

A superb ball in saw a strong Sadio Mane header expertly saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Unfortunately for the United custodian, it fell right at the feet of Roberto Firmino, who couldn’t really miss from where he stood.

Pictures from RMC Sport