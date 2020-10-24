Video: Horrible scenes for Bayern Munich as Alphonso Davies suffers an awful looking injury

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching a full back who’s exciting to watch – probably because we don’t expect much from the position so it seems like an extra bonus.

Alphonso Davies has started to establish himself as one of the best left backs in world football due to his pace and his desire to defend, while he’s dynamite going forward.

There’s been some deeply unsettling images in the first minute of the game today after his ankle just seemed to completed give way underneath him, and it’s worrying to see.

Warning: Images contain footage of a very nasty looking injury:

Pictures from Canal+

It’s far too early to tell what the diagnosis will be here, but it’s pretty obvious to suggest that he’s not in a good way and he was obviously taken off.

You always worry when a player like Davies suffers an injury like this because it could seriously hamper his career if he loses some of his pace and doesn’t return as the best player.

Bayern do have a deep squad with Lucas Hernandez and David Alaba who can take his place so they will be fine, so the worry mainly lies with Davies as an indiviual.

Hopefully the news isn’t as bad as it looks it might be, but this is always horrible to see.