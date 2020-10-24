(Video) Host of pundits declare admiration for Man United’s Marcus Rashford

BT Sport pundits Joleon Lescott, Joe Cole and host Jake Humphrey have declared their admiration and respect for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in light of his endless attempts to end UK child poverty.

Rashford, 22, has spent the best part of this year working towards relieving child hunger in the United Kingdom by raising awareness and becoming the figurehead of a campaign to ensure no child goes hungry.

Speaking ahead of today’s early Premier League kick-off between West Ham United and Manchester City, the BT Sport panel have taken a moment during their pre-match build-up to speak highly of Rashford.