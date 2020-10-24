Video: Huge save from Courtois as Lionel Messi does Sergio Ramos with lovely control and skill

The last thing Real Madrid will want in this game is to see Lionel Messi left 1v1 with any of their defenders, and even Sergio Ramos was left looking like an average defender here.

Part of Messi’s brilliance is the fact that he doesn’t need to do multiple stepovers or flicks, he can simply bring the ball down and burst pass anyone with a simple feint.

Sergio Ramos is completely beaten here, but Courtois comes to his rescue with an important save:

Pictures from beIN Sports

There’s something weird about the control and it looks like it has to be a handball, but it’s simply a double chest from Messi so it would’ve stood.