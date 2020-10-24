Menu

Video: ‘I’m pleased with the players’ – Solskjaer swerves question about Evra’s post-match comments

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the end, a goalless draw was a point won for Manchester United rather than two points dropped against Chelsea.

Both teams had chances to win the game, but a mixture of poor finishing, great goalkeeping and a lack of VAR intervention ultimately ensured that the game finished level.

In the Sky Sports studio after the game, former United defender, Patrice Evra, suggested that the Red Devils had played with fear.

When that question was put to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his press conference, he didn’t really answer it satisfactorily, preferring to say how pleased he was with his players.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Patrice Evra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.