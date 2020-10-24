In the end, a goalless draw was a point won for Manchester United rather than two points dropped against Chelsea.

Both teams had chances to win the game, but a mixture of poor finishing, great goalkeeping and a lack of VAR intervention ultimately ensured that the game finished level.

In the Sky Sports studio after the game, former United defender, Patrice Evra, suggested that the Red Devils had played with fear.

When that question was put to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his press conference, he didn’t really answer it satisfactorily, preferring to say how pleased he was with his players.