Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Diogo Jota was in exactly the right place to head Liverpool into a second half lead at Anfield against Sheffield United.

The Blades had taken the lead with a disputed first-half penalty, but had been pegged back by half-time.

However, some dogged resistance still saw them level at the hour mark.

Just after, a lapse of concentration let in Jota to power home from Sadio Mane’s cross, despite being surrounded by three defenders.

Pictures from RMC Sport