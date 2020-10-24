Leeds’ wonderful 3-0 away win at Aston Villa saw Patrick Bamford trouble all of the headline writers after the striker scored a magnificent hat-trick.

The win showed a togetherness and an ‘all for one’ mentality from the visitors to Villa Park, and the three points took the Yorkshire club up to fourth in the table.

Not all was well in Marcelo Bielsa’s camp once upon a time, however, with TV cameras picking up an incredibly irate Ezgjan Alioski lashing out at one of his team-mates after having a kiss planted on his cheek whilst Leeds were playing in the Championship.