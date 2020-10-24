Video: Robert Lewandowski becomes first player in Europe to ten league goals with perfect hat-trick

Robert Lewandowski became the first player to net ten league goals in Europe’s top five his afternoon with a perfect hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lewandowski was the best player in the world last season. He will still be bemoaning the decision to cancel the Ballon D’Or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, no doubt.

The Poland international has started this season where he left off in the last. Today he netted a perfect hat-trick (right foot, left foot, header) against Frankfurt within an hour to wrap-up the three points for Bayern Munich before being subbed off to put his feet up.

What a player.

Here’s all three of Lewandowski’s in the contest, which took his Bundesliga tally for the season up to 11. No player in Europe’s top five leagues has yet hit ten. It’s no surprise that it was he who was the first.

Robert Lewandowski made sure his 1??1??th Bundesliga hat-trick was a perfect one! ? This man is just unreal. ????? pic.twitter.com/ImrdDp90Uy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2020

Lewandowski is leading the way early on in the race for the European Golden Shoe, which he probably deserved to win last time around, but Ciro Immobile’s ability to convert from 12-yards proved too hard to keep pace with.