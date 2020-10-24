Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott looks impressive for Blackburn Rovers with a goal and an assist

A young player is always going to learn and develop by training with some top class players every day, but there comes a point where some regular football and a loan spell will be more beneficial.

Harvey Elliott has the chance to do that with Blackburn Rovers after joining on loan from Liverpool, and he scored a goal and provided a nice assist today as they beat Coventry City in a convincing manner.

His goal made it 3-0 and effectively out the game to bed, and it’s a nice composed finish:

Harvey Elliott scores for Blackburn #Rovers! ??? pic.twitter.com/kPNJwLXx5s — Liverpool FC Vines (@LFC_Vines) October 24, 2020

Pictures from EFL I Follow

The assist was more impressive as he shows some lovely link up play before putting it on a plate for the striker to finish off:

Harvey Elliott's just made a beautiful goal. One flick over the defender, then receives the ball and cuts it back to Gallagher, who scores. Goal + assist today. ? pic.twitter.com/Q99ORIcKqh — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 24, 2020

Pictures from EFL Ifollow

He looks set to play a key role for Blackburn this season and they are capable of playing some ruthless attacking football, so it will be interesting to follow his development.