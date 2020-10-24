Menu

Video: ‘This man can do it all’ – Liverpool centre-back target scores emphatic goal for RB Leipzig

Reported Liverpool target Dayot Upamecano proved that his skillset doesn’t end with defending after scoring a brilliant goal for RB Leipzig against Hertha Berlin.

Journalist Duncan Castles revealed that the Reds are targeting Upamecano, who would be the perfect stand-in and eventual partner for Virgil Van Dijk, who could be out for the season with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old France international looks certain to be one of the best centre-backs of his generation, with his defensive maturity far beyond his years and his distribution from the back accomplished and classy.

However, it’s not his defensive prowess which Upamecano has put on display today against Hertha Berlin. Rather, he’s proven that he’s a threat in the opposition’s final third. Have a look at this cracking goal.

In the absence of Van Dijk, Liverpool could really do with drafting in a player of Upamecano’s quality to sure them up at the back. His contributions in the other penalty area would be a nice bonus for Jurgen Klopp, too.

