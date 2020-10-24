Video: Luka Modric shows ice-cold composure to seal 3-1 win for Real Madrid vs rivals Barcelona

In the 89th minute of this afternoon’s clash between heated rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, none other than substitute Luka Modric secured the El Clasico bragging rights for Los Blancos.

The Croatian sparked the move himself with some lovely control and skill to beat Frenkie de Jong in midfield before charging towards goal.

Modric slipped in Vinicius Junior with a pinpoint through ball, but Neto rushed out to cut out the ball, which ended up spilling into the path of another Brazilian talent in Rodrygo.

Rodrygo slotted the ball across to Modric, with the midfielder teasing Neto and Barcelona’s defence with a couple of fake shots before poking the ball into the back of the net.

Luka Modric surely seals the Clasico victory for the reigning champions! ? Neto's spill created the chance, but the Croatian was so composed in biding his time and applying the finish ? pic.twitter.com/sbKw7WBr05 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott looks impressive for Blackburn Rovers with a goal and an assist Video: Barcelona’s Neto makes brilliant save against Real Madrid to deny Karim Benzema ‘Damn we’re losing’ – These Manchester United fans react to lineup against Chelsea

Los Blancos have secured the bragging rights and will be hoping that this massive victory spurs them on to defending their La Liga title.