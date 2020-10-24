Menu

Video: Luka Modric shows ice-cold composure to seal 3-1 win for Real Madrid vs rivals Barcelona

FC Barcelona
In the 89th minute of this afternoon’s clash between heated rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, none other than substitute Luka Modric secured the El Clasico bragging rights for Los Blancos.

The Croatian sparked the move himself with some lovely control and skill to beat Frenkie de Jong in midfield before charging towards goal.

Modric slipped in Vinicius Junior with a pinpoint through ball, but Neto rushed out to cut out the ball, which ended up spilling into the path of another Brazilian talent in Rodrygo.

Rodrygo slotted the ball across to Modric, with the midfielder teasing Neto and Barcelona’s defence with a couple of fake shots before poking the ball into the back of the net.

Los Blancos have secured the bragging rights and will be hoping that this massive victory spurs them on to defending their La Liga title.

