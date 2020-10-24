Video: Man United target lucky not to have his leg broken after shocking studs-up challenge

Reported Manchester United target Ismaila Sarr was subject to a shocking tackle from Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. How this was not a red card – we’ll never know.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, United added Sarr to their shortlist after multiple attempts to sign Jadon Sancho were knocked back by Borussia Dortmund.

The report claims that Man United submitted an official offer to sign Sarr from now-Championship side Watford, but the Hornets resisted the temptation to cash-in.

Sarr is in action this afternoon for Watford against Bournemouth, but he was lucky to be able to feature beyond the first minute after Lloyd Kelly flew in with a reckless challenge.

It was high, studs up and out of control, but Kelly was only given a yellow card for the tackle.

Did Lloyd Kelly deserve a red card for this first-minute tackle on Ismaila Sarr? Watch Watford vs Bournemouth live now on Sky Sports Football ?pic.twitter.com/kLYwMyhSaU — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 24, 2020

He may well have been saved by how early on this was in the game. Referees will naturally be less inclined to send a man off with less than 60 seconds played – but quite plainly, that is a red card offence.