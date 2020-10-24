Menu

Video: Edouard Mendy saves Chelsea with incredible full-stretch injury time stop

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea secured a well-earned point away at Manchester United this evening – and they have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to thank for that.

The Blues have had their fair share of goalkeeping woes in recent times, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s continual failures costing his side dearly. But – no longer.

Chelsea made their move in the summer transfer window to secure the services of Edouard Mendy from Rennes. A relatively unknown Senegalese goalkeeper – but a man whose name will be known everywhere in England after today’s performance.

Mendy, at full stretch, denied Man United forward Marcus Rashford what would have been a brilliant winning goal. The Chelsea stopper was unsighted, but still managed to pull of a stunning save.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Barcelona have finally found their Dani Alves replacement in Sergino Dest
‘The Fab Four is recreated’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted that Jota starts alongside usual front three
Arsenal ace back in ‘full training’ after long-term injury, working towards match fitness

Frank Lampard will be thankful for his decision to axe Kepa and replace him with a better model. Few could have guessed that Mendy would be the man, but Chelsea fans will be delighted that it is.

More Stories Edouard Mendy

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Godwill tayerera says:
    October 24, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    judging from the last 2 games lampard seems to have found the solution to defensive woes. however, there is a shift to the attack. for 2 matches now goal creativity and goal scoring seem to be a new problem. would starting giroud and werner as twin strikers solve this emerging problem?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.