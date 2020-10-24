Video: Edouard Mendy saves Chelsea with incredible full-stretch injury time stop

Chelsea secured a well-earned point away at Manchester United this evening – and they have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to thank for that.

The Blues have had their fair share of goalkeeping woes in recent times, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s continual failures costing his side dearly. But – no longer.

Chelsea made their move in the summer transfer window to secure the services of Edouard Mendy from Rennes. A relatively unknown Senegalese goalkeeper – but a man whose name will be known everywhere in England after today’s performance.

Mendy, at full stretch, denied Man United forward Marcus Rashford what would have been a brilliant winning goal. The Chelsea stopper was unsighted, but still managed to pull of a stunning save.

Mendy with the crucial save.

Frank Lampard will be thankful for his decision to axe Kepa and replace him with a better model. Few could have guessed that Mendy would be the man, but Chelsea fans will be delighted that it is.