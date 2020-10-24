Menu

(Video) Michail Antonio smashes home stunning over-head kick to put West Ham into lead against Man City

West Ham United look set to continue their impressive form after going 1-0 up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City during today’s early Premier League kick-off.

READ MORE: The astonishing Man City stat which proves Pep Guardiola’s indecisiveness in recent seasons

Forward Michail Antonio has come up with the heroics in the 18th-minute after executing a stunning acrobatic over-head-kick.

The Hammers came into today’s game off the back of a superb 3-3 comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and could be set to pick up more points today.

Should David Moyes’ Hammers manage to see out the remaining 65-minutes of today’s match, City will have only won two of their opening five domestic fixtures.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

