(Video) Michail Antonio smashes home stunning over-head kick to put West Ham into lead against Man City

West Ham United look set to continue their impressive form after going 1-0 up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City during today’s early Premier League kick-off.

Forward Michail Antonio has come up with the heroics in the 18th-minute after executing a stunning acrobatic over-head-kick.

The Hammers came into today’s game off the back of a superb 3-3 comeback against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and could be set to pick up more points today.

Should David Moyes’ Hammers manage to see out the remaining 65-minutes of today’s match, City will have only won two of their opening five domestic fixtures.

Oh my, that is world-class! ? Michail Antonio gets on his bike for this spectacular effort to give West Ham the lead against Manchester City! ? pic.twitter.com/FMBO65Lnb8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport