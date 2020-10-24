Once again in a Premier League match, VAR controversy will write all of the morning headlines.

There had been little to write home about in the opening exchanges at Anfield, and when Fabinho went in for a tackle on the edge of the Liverpool area against Sheffield United, it appeared as though he won the ball.

Even VAR images afterwards appeared to support that view, but nevertheless a penalty was awarded by Mike Dean to the visitors, and it was dispatched with ease by Sander Berge.

Pictures from RMC Sport.