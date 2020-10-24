When Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are in the mood, there’s really no stopping Borussia Dortmund’s dynamic duo.

Schalke had held out well against one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting front lines, but once they’d gone behind you had a feeling the floodgates would open.

Sure enough, soon after they’d conceded the first, they allowed Sancho room to slide a pinpoint assist into Haaland who had about a second to decide that he was going to chip the keeper, which he did with aplomb.

? Flood gates: Opened Erling Haaland with an exquisite finish to extend Dortmund’s lead! ??? pic.twitter.com/mo6DcJtCG0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.