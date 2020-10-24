Menu

Video: Pinpoint Sancho assist allows Haaland to finish with aplomb for Dortmund

When Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are in the mood, there’s really no stopping Borussia Dortmund’s dynamic duo.

Schalke had held out well against one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting front lines, but once they’d gone behind you had a feeling the floodgates would open.

Sure enough, soon after they’d conceded the first, they allowed Sancho room to slide a pinpoint assist into Haaland who had about a second to decide that he was going to chip the keeper, which he did with aplomb.

Pictures from BT Sport.

