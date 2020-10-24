Menu

Video: Leroy Sane scores stunning Arjen Robben-esque strike for Bayern Munich

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane scored an absolute stunner for Bayern Munich this afternoon during their trashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sane departed City to sign for the German champions, a move that would likely have been to the frustration of manager Pep Guardiola, with the 24-year-old being one of the most explosive and promising wide-men you will find anywhere on the planet at current.

He showcased his supreme ability once again for Bayern today. In the manner of club legend Arjen Robben, Sane cut-in from the left-hand-side, ran parallel across the Frankfurt defence before sending a stunning strike into the top corner.

That really was Robben’s signature move during his time at the Allianz Arena. Every full-back who was defending against him knew exactly what he wanted to do – but it was simply impossible to stop him doing it.

When Sane is in his grove, the same applies. What a goal, and what a talent!

