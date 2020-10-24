Menu

(Video) Super-sub Phil Foden bags equaliser against West Ham after showcasing great close control

Manchester City West Ham FC
Manchester City super-sub Phil Foden has dragged his side level at 1-1 after scoring early into the second-half of today’s early Premier League match at the London Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola introduced Foden at half-time in place of star-striker Sergio Aguero, but the Spaniard’s tactical decision has paid off already.

The young English midfielder has levelled proceedings in the 51st-minute of today’s important match-up after the Citizens went 1-0 down from an Antonio over-head kick during the first-half.

Guardiola will take all the credit for his inspired change.

