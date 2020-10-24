Video: VAR comes to Real Madrid’s aid again after Sergio Ramos wins and converts a penalty vs Barcelona

There’s been a lot of talk in recent months about VAR giving Real Madrid some very generous penalties, so it’s not a surprise anymore when Real get a spot kick if they’re starting to struggle.

This is an interesting decision because it’s come at the Nou Camp so the officials know a big deal will be made of this if they get it wrong, and there’s two ways of looking at it.

Lenglet does have a hold of Sergio Ramos’ shirt at one point so he always runs the risk of this happening, but Ramos completely exaggerates the contact and it looks very soft indeed:

Sergio Ramos gives Madrid a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot ? Should he have had the penalty for this pull on his jersey in the first place, though? ? The referee awarded the spot kick after a lengthy VAR review ? pic.twitter.com/SCQyVpPuhS — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) October 24, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports