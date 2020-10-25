2020 gets worse for Brazilian legend Ronaldinho after he tests positive for Covid-19

There are several amazing things about Ronaldinho, but it’s fairly extraordinary how he’s had an awful year yet he still appears to be grinning in ever single photo.

He’s spent a lot of the year in prison for using a fraudulent passport to try and enter Paraguay, and he was finally allowed to return home in August after admitting his guilt and paying a hefty fine.

Things have now got worse for the former Barcelona star after The Metro reported that he was now self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

It’s suggested that he only tested positive after travelling to Belo Horizonte so he’s now having to quarantine there, although there is some good news in that he says he’s not suffering any symptoms and he feels okay.

It’s hard to see how this year could’ve gone much worse for him, so he’s probably now in the majority wishing for a new year to start afresh.