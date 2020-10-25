“A massive impact on the game” – Mikel Arteta vents over disallowed goal vs Leicester City

It’s been another weekend of VAR controversy with some poor decisions in the Premier League yet again, but at least you can see why the referees have made the call this time.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead after Lacazette headed home for a corner, only Granit Xhaka was in an offside position and he was deemed to be interfering with play.

It does look harsh but there’s one angle that suggests Schmeichel couldn’t properly set himself and dive because of Xhaka’s presence, and there was nothing on the replay to suggest the linesman had made a clear and obvious error.

It’s clear that Mikel Arteta doesn’t see it that way, as he vented about the decision after the game:

Arteta vents after that early disallowed goal ? pic.twitter.com/iiVd1GqVu0 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 25, 2020

He’s right when he talks about the decision having a big impact on the game, but they still had over 80 minutes to play so it can’t be blamed as the sole reason for the loss either.