Ex-Gunner says Arsenal are overlooking “real talent”

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has heaped praise onto Mesut Ozil during this difficult time in his Gunners career.

The German playmaker has found himself out of favour under Mikel Arteta, and also struggled to play regularly while Unai Emery was in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be divided on the Ozil situation, with the 32-year-old often splitting opinion during his time in the Premier League.

Koscielny, however, has launched a strong defence of his former team-mate in an interview with L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Frenchman seems adamant that Ozil is not the character that some have portrayed him to be, insisting he always committed himself in training and maintained a high level of professionalism.

He also added that Ozil remains a big talent and that he hopes he can turn things around for himself, suggesting perhaps that his old club Arsenal are making a real mistake with the way they’re treating him at the moment.

“As a man, he’s a very good person, who got along with all his teammates,” Koscielny said. “He gave a lot, helped sick children. He is a generous person, with whom I got along very well.

“As a player, he is in my opinion a phenomenon. He can find passes that no one sees, he’s a maestro. He can rock a game with incredible passes.

“We’re both part of the ‘Arsene Wenger Generation’. The coach loved him as a player. It was more complicated with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. Knowing him, he must always be professional in training, always on time.

“He is undoubtedly at the level demanded by the Premier League. There is probably a certain case with the club since last year, I hope both sides find a deal that works for everyone. He is a competitor. I hope to see him back on the pitch soon, at Arsenal or elsewhere, because he is real talent.”