According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Barcelona and Juventus are to battle each other in the transfer market once again with both sides interested in Ajax talent Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch made his debut for the Dutch powerhouses in the 18/19 season, the ace followed up those two outings by starting eight of his 12 first-team appearances last season.

The central midfielder has taken his career to the next step this season as he’s started to establish himself as an important starter for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 18-year-old has played the entire 90 minutes in all but one of his four Eredivisie outings so far this season, with Gravenberch not looking out of place on his Champions League debut against Liverpool.

Tuttosport report that Juventus have been keeping a close eye on the Holland Under-21s ace for at least two years now, with the ace reportedly likened to Paul Pogba earlier in his career.

Gravenberch has registered two assists from the middle of the park already this season, the ace is shaping up as quite the all-around talent as he’s also had experience playing more defensively.

The 6ft3 ace would certainly add presence to any side’s midfield, Ryan is the younger brother of former Ajax starlet Danzell Gravenberch.

Tuttosport claim that Barcelona and Juventus have particularly looked towards Ajax for potential signings as the Dutch club are guaranteed to produce talented players, with the need to get transfer right even more important in the current climate due to the financial impact of Covid-19.