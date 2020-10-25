Carlo Ancelotti blames the hysteria around Pickford and van Dijk for Lucas Digne’s red card

We’re all used to Everton being little more than a top half side in the Premier League, so it means that any big incidents from their games tend to be brushed over and forgotten about pretty quickly.

That has changed with the appointment of a genuinely world class manager in Carlo Ancelotti, so you can be sure that he knows how to handle himself in the media and he’ll do everything he can to stick up for his club.

There has been a lot of talk about the incident between Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Pickford in the recent Merseyside Derby, so it was interesting to see that Lucas Digne got sent off today with a straight red card.

Digne’s challenge today wasn’t quite as bad as Pickford’s but you can see why he was sent off, but Ancelotti has come out after the game to blame the recent hysteria for the card being given:

Carlo Ancelotti on Lucas Digne's red card: "The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision and if so it's not right, it's not fair. We will appeal, for sure." — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) October 25, 2020

It will be interesting to see if that appeal is successful, because there’s nothing in the footage to suggest that the ref has made an error.