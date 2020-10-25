According to the Star, West Ham are preparing to offer Declan Rice a new contract worth £120,000-a-week in a bid to end Chelsea’s interest in signing their prized asset.

There’s no doubt that the 21-year-old is the Hammers’ most influential player right now, with Rice keeping things ticking in defensive midfield and now steadily improving his attacking ability.

The Star report that after managing to keep hold of the ace following the transfer deadline, West Ham wish to end speculation regarding Rice’s future by tying the England international down to a new deal.

It’s added that Rice is currently contracted until the summer of 2024, with this deal also including the option of a further year.

Rice’s stock continues to rise with the midfielder – who was released at 14 by Chelsea – becoming a key player for England as well.

The Star report that should Rice sign a new deal, Chelsea would have to part with a ‘ridiculous’ fee to land the talent, thereby likely drawing a close to the transfer saga.

As per the Athletic (subscription required), Frank Lampard had identified Rice as a potential centre-back for the Blues, with the west London outfit still very inconsistent in defence.

Rice has already made 105 Premier League appearances, with very few players outside the traditional top six clubs in the ace’s age bracket able to boast a similar amount of experience.