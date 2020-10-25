Menu

“Clearly doesn’t trust him” – These Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta leaves forward out vs Leicester City

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC


There was a feeling that Arsenal might have enough for an outside push for the title this season, but their start to the season has shown it might not be possible.

They’ve won the games you expect them to win while losing against Liverpool and Man City, so tonight’s game against Leicester should be a decent test for them.

Brendan Rodger’s men threw away a Champions League place last season, but both teams will be hopeful of securing a top four finish and this will show them where they are just now.

They are both coming off a Europa League game from Thursday, but Arsenal’s starting XI looks pretty close to full strength:

The biggest call comes with Nicolas Pepe only starting on the bench, which will come as a blow to him after making some impressive contributions in recent games.

At this point in his career you would expect Arsenal’s record signing would be the first name on the team sheet, but this suggests that he’s little more than a rotation option in the side.

Bukayo Saka is a very promising player so it’s not a controversial decision as such, but there’s been a lot of talk on Twitter about it:

