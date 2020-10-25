‘Disaster of a season’ – These Barcelona fans react after Philippe Coutinho is injured in Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona have officially announced that Philippe Coutinho suffered an injury to his left hamstring in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Barcelona report that the knock is to Coutinho’s left hamstring, in a massive blow for the attacking midfielder after an encouraging start to the seasons after a difficult few years.

The Catalan outfit insist that it’s too early to put a timeframe on the Brazilian’s return right now, with this the latest setback following a worrying start to the season from the Blaugrana.

Ronald Koeman’s side are six points off rivals Madrid now, though they do have a game in hand owing to their domestic campaign starting a week later due to their progression in the Champions League.

Here’s how some of the Barcelona faithful have reacted to the news:

Just give up already delete this club we are behind real with 9 points this is a disaster of a season — Marko (@ScarMarko) October 25, 2020

Injuries FC resumption — Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) October 25, 2020

As if it couldn’t get worse — Blaugrana??? (@Blaugrana44life) October 25, 2020

our season couldnt get any worse???? — Philip ? (@QwesiFresh) October 25, 2020

This can’t happen ohh? — Nana_Khay????? (@NanaQuache) October 25, 2020

It’s a real shame to see that the 28-year-old has been sidelined, Coutinho really started to look like he’d rediscovered himself after the loan spell at Bayern Munich last term.

The attacker has contributed two goals and two assists in six appearances so far this season.

Perhaps some questions need to be aimed at the club after Coutinho played the entire 90 minutes when it’s clear that he suffered a blow to his hamstring at some point.