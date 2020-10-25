Menu

“Doesn’t look bothered” – These Celtic fans call for Lennon to go after another failure to win vs Aberdeen

There was a feeling among many Celtic fans that they took the cheap option to replace Brendan Rodgers with Neil Lennon a couple of years ago, so there can’t be a huge surprise that things have started to go wrong.

It follows the exact pattern of his first spell at the club and also his time managing Hibs, where it looks like his methods stops working and he doesn’t know how to turn things around.

In isolation a loss to Rangers and AC Milan followed by an away draw to Aberdeen aren’t total shocks, but the manner of the performances has been surprising.

While Rangers look well drilled and adaptable in their approach, Celtic have become very predictable and it looks like their push for a tenth straight title could be derailed if Lennon stays for the entire season.

There was something strange about his demeanour today where he was very quiet and didn’t celebrate when they managed to come from behind to take the lead, and it appears that the calls for him to go are getting louder and louder:

It’s true that the players need to take some of the blame here but the reality is that it’s easy to change a manager but overhauling a squad halfway through the season isn’t possible.

Celtic travel to Lille next week before putting their incredible domestic cup record on the line against Aberdeen in the Semi Final of last year’s Scottish Cup, so it’s not the time to stick with Lennon if he’s lost the confidence of the board and the changing room.

The biggest indicator of his failure is seeing Rangers fans calling for him to stay and get a new contract, so it will be interesting to see if he gets more time.

