Arsenal maintain contact with £27m forward, Gunners transfer would be his priority

Arsenal have reportedly been maintaining contact with PSV forward Donyell Malen over a potential £27million transfer, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners could perhaps do with strengthening up front after the recent lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while doubts remain over the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as backup options.

Malen, meanwhile, has looked hugely impressive since leaving Arsenal for PSV earlier in his career, with the 21-year-old now looking a big prospect who could earn himself a move back to an elite club.

Todo Fichajes claim the Netherlands international is also being targeted by Juventus, but that the player himself would prioritise a return to his old club Arsenal instead.

This is encouraging for the north Londoners, who will surely look to continue to build on the fine transfer window they had in the summer just gone.

Mikel Arteta brought in Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey, and fans will no doubt be pleased with the club’s business.

Still, there could be room for a new attacking talent like Malen as well, with the young striker scoring an impressive 32 goals in 77 games in all competitions for the Eredivisie giants.

  1. Eloka Charles Ezenta says:
    October 25, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Donnell Mallen has always been a very good player, he left because Van Perdue was Wenger’s obvious choice,hes improved more after his move to PSV, just like other former Arsenal players still doing very well like Gnaby at Bayern Munich, Bennacer at AC Milan and Ozyakup at Besiktas, we don’t necessarily have to bring them all back but whenever @Arsenal fans watch Gnabry we always hope and pray that one day he can be signed back to @Arsenal,am happy for Mallen, he scores very important goals and he’s still an @Arsenal fan, but let’s just keep our fingers crossed

